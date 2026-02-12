First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.66 and traded as high as $60.16. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $58.40, with a volume of 19,684 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $485.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.76.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 163.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 32,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

