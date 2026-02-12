Short Interest in CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Declines By 88.5%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,641 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the January 15th total of 101,507 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,641.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,641.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CVS Group Price Performance

CVS Group Company Profile

CVSGF stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

CVS Group PLC operates as a leading provider of veterinary and pet care services in the United Kingdom, offering a comprehensive range of clinical and diagnostic solutions for companion and farm animals. Through its network of practices, the company delivers routine veterinary care, advanced surgical procedures, dental services and pet wellness programs. Its integrated model seeks to streamline care delivery by combining in?house clinical teams with centralized support functions.

In addition to traditional veterinary services, CVS Group maintains a dedicated specialist business that includes emergency and referral practices, as well as mobile clinical units.

