Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as high as $27.64. Deluxe shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 398,640 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Deluxe from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 63.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 271,225 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 634,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 211,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 736,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 113,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,930,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company’s core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

