Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.9999. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.8180, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Trading Up 5.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company focused on equipment and technology-related leasing and financing solutions for third-party originators and end users. The company’s core activities include warehouse lending, sale-leaseback financing, segregated portfolio acquisitions and capital markets programs. Through these lines, Ascent Capital Group enables independent leasing companies, banks and equipment vendors to optimize funding structures, transfer risk and access capital via securitized transactions.

In its warehouse lending division, Ascent Capital Group provides committed financing lines to independent originators seeking to grow their lease and loan portfolios.

