Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,897 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,982,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,010 shares of company stock valued at $242,102. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $203.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.56 and a 1-year high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.