Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.25 and traded as high as $118.88. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $117.76, with a volume of 10,214,126 shares trading hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,501,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,231,000 after buying an additional 2,062,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,356,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,377,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,451 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,841,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,883 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,653,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397,015 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

