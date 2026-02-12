DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,252.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company’s flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

