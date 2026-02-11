Short Interest in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Declines By 74.6%

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 67,730 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the January 15th total of 266,181 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,351,178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,351,178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,874,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. 585,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,205. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.2102 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

