First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Short Interest Down 70.1% in January

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,382 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 108,423 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 507,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,057,000 after acquiring an additional 446,569 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 673,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 209,579 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 245,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,200,000 after buying an additional 149,648 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

