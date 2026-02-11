Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Short Interest Down 76.1% in January

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 61,316 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 256,743 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 242,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter worth $413,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 42.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 29,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 149,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $726.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

