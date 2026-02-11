Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.3180, with a volume of 3037117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 8.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $255.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Featured Articles

