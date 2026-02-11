Reviewing WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) & TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeleTech and WM Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TeleTech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeleTech $2.13 billion 0.06 -$320.96 million ($0.38) -6.42 WM Technology $184.51 million 0.58 $7.64 million $0.07 9.76

Analyst Recommendations

WM Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeleTech. TeleTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TeleTech and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeleTech 1 4 0 0 1.80 WM Technology 1 0 1 0 2.00

TeleTech presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.44%. WM Technology has a consensus target price of $2.61, suggesting a potential upside of 281.86%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WM Technology is more favorable than TeleTech.

Profitability

This table compares TeleTech and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeleTech -0.84% 8.95% 1.47% WM Technology 4.40% 6.22% 4.22%

Risk & Volatility

TeleTech has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of TeleTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of TeleTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of WM Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WM Technology beats TeleTech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeleTech

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services. The TTEC Engage segment provides digitally enabled CX operational and managed services; delivers data-driven omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, growth and retention services, tech support, trust and safety, and back-office solutions; and offers solutions for AI operations, including data annotation and labeling. It serves clients in the healthcare, automotive, government, financial services, communication, technology, travel, logistics, media and entertainment, e-tail/retail, and transportation industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About WM Technology

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TeleTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeleTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.