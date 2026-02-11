Reviewing Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Douglas Emmett and Park Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 1 6 2 0 2.11 Park Hotels & Resorts 3 8 2 0 1.92

Valuation and Earnings

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 42.32%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $11.27, indicating a potential downside of 3.68%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Park Hotels & Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $999.53 million 1.72 $23.52 million $0.12 85.63 Park Hotels & Resorts $2.54 billion 0.92 $212.00 million ($0.07) -167.20

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 2.22% 0.62% 0.24% Park Hotels & Resorts -0.47% -1.25% -0.48%

Risk & Volatility

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Douglas Emmett pays out 633.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out -1,428.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Park Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

