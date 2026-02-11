LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 878,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 294,416 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $9.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LuxExperience B.V. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $854.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51.

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). LuxExperience B.V. had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $753.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.84 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUXE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

