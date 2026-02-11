Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Sells 656 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $42,725.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,419.07. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. 3,402,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.50 price objective on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler set a $78.00 target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,597,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,674,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,922,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,103,000 after buying an additional 688,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,258,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,412,000 after buying an additional 114,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,617,000 after buying an additional 44,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

