UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.8970. Approximately 5,736,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 27,434,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Positive Sentiment: UiPath announced the acquisition of WorkFusion, strengthening its AML/KYC and financial?crime automation suite and adding domain expertise and models that can accelerate adoption of UiPath’s AI agents in banks and regulated customers. This is a clear product/market fit move that should deepen enterprise sticky revenue in a high?value vertical. UiPath buys WorkFusion to strengthen AML and KYC automation

UiPath announced the acquisition of WorkFusion, strengthening its AML/KYC and financial?crime automation suite and adding domain expertise and models that can accelerate adoption of UiPath's AI agents in banks and regulated customers. This is a clear product/market fit move that should deepen enterprise sticky revenue in a high?value vertical.

Analyst commentary (Seeking Alpha) highlights UiPath’s positioning in the fast?growing agentic AI market and notes improving operating margins and cash?flow conversion after effective SG&A cuts — fundamentals that support longer?term revenue leverage and profit improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Market?timing coverage (Zacks) notes a recent ~25% one?month slide and asks whether this is a buying opportunity despite GAAP profitability and ARR growth — signaling investor caution and suggesting subdued near?term demand until sentiment stabilizes. UiPath Declines 25% in a Month: Has the Buying Level Been Reached Yet?

Prominent media/TV commentary (Jim Cramer) reiterated that UiPath may still be expensive, reviving valuation fears that can pressure multiple compression even as revenues grow. Such public skepticism often amplifies short?term selling. Jim Cramer on UiPath (PATH): "It's still too expensive a stock"

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 target price on UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,682,710.85. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 950,048 shares of company stock worth $15,881,744 over the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 1,270.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

