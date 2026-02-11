Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JPY) Short Interest Down 87.2% in January

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,210 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 9,453 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Japanese Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Japanese Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,460,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,443,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,017,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $338,000.

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF Price Performance

JPY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710. Lazard Japanese Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Japanese Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.2096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

The Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (JPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in equities and equity-related securities traded on Japanese markets. JPY was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.

