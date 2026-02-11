SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 93,438 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 1,879,506 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,002,606 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,002,606 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of HYMB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 370,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

