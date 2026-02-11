Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Youdao had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $223.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.46 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Youdao’s conference call:

Youdao reported improving profitability and cash generation — Q4 net revenue was RMB 1.6 billion (+16.8% YoY), full-year revenue RMB 5.9 billion (+5% YoY), operating profit rose to RMB 221.3 million for 2025, and the company achieved its first-ever full year net operating cash inflow of RMB 55.2 million .

. Learning services returned to growth with Q4 revenue of RMB 727.2 million (+17.7% YoY); flagship Youdao Lingshi saw >40% revenue growth and >75% retention, while AI-driven subscription sales approached ~CNY 400 million for 2025 (record growth), supported by new products and a Turnitin partnership.

(record growth), supported by new products and a Turnitin partnership. Online marketing delivered strong top-line momentum — Q4 revenue RMB 660.9 million (+37.2% YoY, full-year +28.5%) driven by NetEase and overseas KOL demand and AI tools like the ad placement optimizer, but segment gross margin fell year?over?year to 27.8% even as it improved sequentially.

Smart devices remain a weak spot, with Q4 revenue down 26.6% YoY to RMB 176.5 million and full-year revenue down 18.2% to RMB 739.6 million, though management is refocusing on the Dictionary Pen and Tutoring Pen to restore segment health.

Management’s 2026 plan doubles down on an AI?native strategy — aiming for double?digit learning growth, broader rollout of AI agents, and international programmatic/KOL expansion — but these forward-looking initiatives carry execution and timing uncertainty.

Youdao Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 58,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,381. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Youdao were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Youdao in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc (NYSE: DAO), established in 2006 as a subsidiary of NetEase, is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019, marking a significant milestone in its development as an intelligent learning and knowledge service provider. Since its inception, Youdao has combined cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create an adaptive learning ecosystem designed to meet the needs of individual learners and organizations.

At the core of Youdao’s offerings is its suite of digital dictionaries and translation tools, including the flagship Youdao Dictionary app and translation engine.

