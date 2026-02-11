Citizens Jmp Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DDOG. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,456. Datadog has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $8,305,143.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 295,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,764.40. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,917 shares of company stock worth $86,804,288. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

