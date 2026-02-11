Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Issues Earnings Results

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Smurfit Westrock’s conference call:

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock reported record-scale results with Q4 Adjusted EBITDA $1.172bn and FY Adjusted EBITDA $4.939bn , generated over $1.5bn of adjusted free cash flow for the year, reduced leverage to 2.6x, raised the dividend 5%, and received a Fitch upgrade to BBB+.

and FY Adjusted EBITDA , generated over $1.5bn of adjusted free cash flow for the year, reduced leverage to 2.6x, raised the dividend 5%, and received a Fitch upgrade to BBB+. North America faced pronounced headwinds — sharp volume declines, portfolio pruning (?1.2bn sqm of lost business), mill downtime that cost ~$85m in Q4 (~$220m for the year), and the announced La Tuque SBS closure — pressuring near-term utilization and earnings.

The company unveiled a bottom-up medium-term plan targeting ~ $7bn Adjusted EBITDA by 2030, about $14bn adjusted free cash flow (2026–2030), ~$13bn cumulative CapEx (focused on high-return projects), ~$5bn of dividends and share buybacks beginning 2027, and a path toward ~2x leverage.

Adjusted EBITDA by 2030, about adjusted free cash flow (2026–2030), ~$13bn cumulative CapEx (focused on high-return projects), ~$5bn of dividends and share buybacks beginning 2027, and a path toward leverage. Management is executing strategic commercial and operational changes — owner-operator model, shedding uneconomic contracts, experience centers and AI InnoTools for value-selling — and says roughly half the lost North American volume is already being replaced by higher?quality pipeline business to drive margin recovery.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

SW stock traded up $4.67 on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,115,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SW. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $51.00 target price on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus cut their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Smurfit Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter worth about $224,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.