ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $92.9290, with a volume of 7347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

