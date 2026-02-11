Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $40.9650, with a volume of 7437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

Persimmon plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) is a leading United Kingdom–based residential property developer primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company’s product range spans starter homes for first-time buyers, family houses and executive properties, addressing a broad spectrum of customer needs. Persimmon also offers warranty and after-sales services through its in-house customer care teams, ensuring ongoing support for homeowners.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in York, North Yorkshire, Persimmon has grown from a regional builder into one of the UK’s most prolific housebuilders.

