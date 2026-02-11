Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Mkm set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra Research cut shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of MAT stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. 22,359,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,826. Mattel has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 339.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mattel by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 221.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

