First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,146 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 54,472 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FICS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index). FICS was launched on Dec 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
