First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,146 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 54,472 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 41,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1%

FICS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.75.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 152,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 116,234 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index). FICS was launched on Dec 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

