SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 83,999 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 1,281,372 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,318,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,318,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SPAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. 983,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $26.16.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.