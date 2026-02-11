Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $205.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Philip Morris International traded as high as $187.07 and last traded at $186.9530, with a volume of 1265751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.69.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $290.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

