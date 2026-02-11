Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $205.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Philip Morris International traded as high as $187.07 and last traded at $186.9530, with a volume of 1265751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.69.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $290.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

