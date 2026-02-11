Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,264 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the January 15th total of 73,976 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Marimaca Copper Stock Down 1.4%

OTCMKTS MARIF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909. Marimaca Copper has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Get Marimaca Copper alerts:

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marimaca Copper Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Marimaca copper project in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile. The company’s primary objective is to bring its near?surface, oxide copper deposit into production through a low?cost, heap?leach and solvent extraction?electrowinning (SX?EW) process. Marimaca Copper is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol MARIF.

The Marimaca deposit hosts a substantial oxide resource with demonstrated grade and scale, supported by detailed drilling and metallurgical test work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.