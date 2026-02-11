Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.46 and last traded at C$24.41, with a volume of 9783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.22.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The company has a market cap of C$518.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 78.31%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza restaurants offer a casual dining atmosphere with more than 100 menu items including a unique selection of gourmet pizzas, mouth-watering pastas and a wide variety of appetizers, meal-sized salads, entrees and desserts. Each Boston Pizza location provides three experiences under one roof, with a full service, family friendly casual dining restaurant, a separate sports bar, and take-out and delivery options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.