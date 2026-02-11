Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.16 and last traded at GBX 166.70, with a volume of 6544411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.80.

BBOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 184 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 218.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.30. The firm has a market cap of £4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

