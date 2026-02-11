Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirion Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,196. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 205.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $8,655,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,509,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,779,424.75. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1,917.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.