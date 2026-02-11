Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Yatra Online had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 102,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,442. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 million, a P/E ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.78. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Yatra Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yatra Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com.

