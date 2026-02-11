Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,835 shares, an increase of 874.2% from the January 15th total of 291 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPLY remained flat at $10.62 during trading on Wednesday. 199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Mr Price Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS: MRPLY) is a South African-based retailer known for its value-led fashion and homeware offerings. The Group operates through several divisions, including apparel, homeware and sportswear, designing and sourcing clothing, footwear, accessories and household products. It also offers financial services—such as credit and insurance—through its Mr Price Money and Mr Price Insurance arms, complementing its core retail operations.

Founded in 1985 with a single Mr Price store in Durban, the Group has since expanded into multiple brands, including Mr Price Home and Mr Price Sport.

