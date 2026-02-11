Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Update

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 822 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the January 15th total of 2,714 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ORBT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 938. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Orbit International has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.40.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

About Orbit International

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) is a designer and manufacturer of high-reliability power conversion products serving commercial, industrial and military markets. The company’s offerings include AC/DC power supplies, DC/DC converters, EMI filters and related power system components engineered to meet rigorous performance and regulatory requirements.

Orbit International specializes in custom design solutions, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in aerospace, defense, nuclear and medical sectors.

