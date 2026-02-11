Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

KOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Koppers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOP

Koppers Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

KOP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. 11,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,716. Koppers has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 145.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,577 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 814,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,197,000 after buying an additional 56,170 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,528,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar?based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.