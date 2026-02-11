Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $69.2940, with a volume of 403851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director David R. Mcatee II bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

