GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Announces Earnings Results

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. GlobalFoundries updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from GlobalFoundries’ conference call:

GF reported solid Q4 and FY?2025 results with $1.83B Q4 revenue, a 29% gross margin (up ~360 bps YoY), record adjusted free cash flow of $1.2B for 2025, and Q1 guidance of ~$1.625B revenue—all signaling improving profitability and cash generation.

Q4 revenue, a (up ~360 bps YoY), record adjusted free cash flow of for 2025, and Q1 guidance of ~$1.625B revenue—all signaling improving profitability and cash generation. Management is aggressively building technology adjacent capabilities via acquisitions and partnerships— AMF/InfiniLink for silicon photonics, MIPS (and Synopsys Arc) for processor IP, and a TSMC GaN license —targeting a $1B silicon?photonics run?rate by end of 2028 and expanded physical?AI product offerings.

for silicon photonics, (and Synopsys Arc) for processor IP, and a —targeting a $1B silicon?photonics run?rate by end of 2028 and expanded physical?AI product offerings. Design?win momentum and customer diversification are accelerating: >500 design wins in 2025 (?95% sole?source), automotive revenue hit a record $1.4B , and communications infrastructure & data center grew ~29% in 2025 with management expecting >30% YoY growth in 2026.

, and communications infrastructure & data center grew ~29% in 2025 with management expecting >30% YoY growth in 2026. Board authorized a $500M share?repurchase and GF expects to increase net CapEx to 15–20% of revenue in 2026 to fund capacity for hot corridors (SiPho, FDX, SiGe, packaging); management expects ~10% free?cash?flow margin for 2026, so near?term investment may weigh on cash conversion even as buybacks support returns.

GlobalFoundries stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,582,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,297. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore lifted their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

