Meagen Burnett Acquires 44 Shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Meagen Burnett acquired 44 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 467 per share, for a total transaction of £205.48.

Meagen Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Meagen Burnett bought 48 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 per share, with a total value of £199.68.

Schroders Trading Down 2.3%

Schroders stock traded down GBX 10.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 456.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,104,646. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.06. Schroders plc has a one year low of GBX 283.40 and a one year high of GBX 472.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.86.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

