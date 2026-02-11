Meagen Burnett Acquires 44 Shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Meagen Burnett acquired 44 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 467 per share, for a total transaction of £205.48.
Meagen Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 12th, Meagen Burnett bought 48 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 per share, with a total value of £199.68.
Schroders Trading Down 2.3%
Schroders stock traded down GBX 10.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 456.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,104,646. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.06. Schroders plc has a one year low of GBX 283.40 and a one year high of GBX 472.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.
