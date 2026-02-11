Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Klabin had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

Klabin Trading Up 2.0%

KLBAY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715. Klabin has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA is a Brazilian integrated paper and pulp company that develops, manufactures and sells a range of forest products and packaging solutions. Founded by the Klabin family in 1899 and headquartered in São Paulo, the company’s activities span forestry management, pulp and paper manufacturing, containerboard and corrugated packaging production, and recycling operations. Klabin supplies both industrial and consumer-oriented paper and packaging products, including kraftliner, corrugating medium, cartonboard and specialty papers used across multiple end markets.

As an integrated forest products company, Klabin manages planted timberlands and brings raw material through its own supply chain into pulping and papermaking facilities.

