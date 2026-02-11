Insider Buying: One Health Group (LON:OHGR) Insider Buys 1,115 Shares of Stock

One Health Group (LON:OHGR – Get Free Report) insider Adam Rawlinson Binns bought 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 per share, with a total value of £2,497.60.

Adam Rawlinson Binns also recently made the following trade(s):

One Health Group Stock Down 0.0%

One Health Group stock traded down GBX 0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 223.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.05. The company has a market capitalization of £30.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. One Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.

One Health Group Company Profile

One Health Group ( LON:OHGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX 6.89 earnings per share for the quarter.

About One Health Group

One Health engages 80 NHS Consultants (excluding anaesthetists) who sub-specialise in the various surgeries offered by the Company, through a growing network of community-based outreach clinics and surgical operating locations. One Health continues to deliver strong growth and, in the year, to March 2025 provided much needed care to 17,020 new patients, through over 42,000 consultations and over 7,000 surgical procedures. One Health deploys surgeons and anaesthetists that are mostly employed by the NHS, on a subcontracted basis.

