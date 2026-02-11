BT Group (LON:BT.A) Insider Purchases £11,923.32 in Stock

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Sara Weller purchased 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £11,923.32.
BT.A stock traded up GBX 5.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 204.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,083,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,719,420. BT Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.28. The company has a market cap of £19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.
BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.
British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.
