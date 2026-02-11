BT Group (LON:BT.A) Insider Purchases £11,923.32 in Stock

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Sara Weller purchased 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £11,923.32.

BT.A stock traded up GBX 5.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 204.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,083,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,719,420. BT Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.28. The company has a market cap of £19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

