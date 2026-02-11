Rotork (LON:ROR) Insider Kiet Huynh Acquires 40 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) insider Kiet Huynh acquired 40 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 371 per share, with a total value of £148.40.

Kiet Huynh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Kiet Huynh bought 45 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 327 per share, for a total transaction of £147.15.

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of Rotork stock traded up GBX 3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 377.20. 425,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,576,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 339.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.51. Rotork plc has a one year low of GBX 266.80 and a one year high of GBX 378.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rotork declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 420 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 to GBX 370 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 397.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Featured Articles

