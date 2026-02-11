Stephen Burns Sells 158,472 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns sold 158,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259, for a total value of £410,442.48.

On Thursday, February 5th, Stephen Burns sold 141,871 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263, for a total transaction of £373,120.73.

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock traded up GBX 2 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 266. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,499. The company has a market capitalization of £443.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.38. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a one year low of GBX 231.50 and a one year high of GBX 309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hollywood Bowl Group ( LON:BOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 21.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 earnings per share for the current year.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 420 price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

