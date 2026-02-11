Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.180-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6 billion-$20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.7 billion.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Aramark in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. 812,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,794. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 259.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 112.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aramark by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

