Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.180-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6 billion-$20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.7 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Aramark in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Aramark Stock Performance
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Aramark Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.
More Aramark News
Here are the key news stories impacting Aramark this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — EPS $0.51 vs $0.50 expected and revenue $4.83B vs $4.76B expected, driven by 6.1% year-over-year revenue growth. Aramark Reports First Quarter Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Management cited record client retention and significant new business wins, signaling durable demand and pipeline strength that support growth expectations. Aramark (ARMK) stock is up, what you need to know
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings call and slides emphasized strong organic revenue performance across segments and client retention as drivers of near-term margin leverage and long-term growth. Aramark (ARMK) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Company reaffirmed FY2026 guidance: EPS $2.18–$2.28 and revenue $19.6B–$20.0B, which is roughly in line with Wall Street consensus but leaves room for upside or downside depending on execution. Guidance update (summary)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction: several outlets note the beat and reiterated the view that results validate the company’s strategy, but some metrics (see slides/transcript) will be watched for sustainability. Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: The lower end of the EPS range is slightly below some expectations (consensus ~2.21), and guidance didn’t raise the outlook — investors could be disappointed if future quarters don’t show margin expansion. Why Is Aramark Stock Gaining Today?
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain modest (net margin reported ~1.8%) and the company carries leverage that could limit flexibility if macro conditions soften — watch margins and cash flow conversion in coming quarters. Key metrics analysis
Institutional Trading of Aramark
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 259.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 112.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aramark by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period.
About Aramark
Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.
Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.
