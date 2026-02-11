Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 201.36%.

Here are the key takeaways from Oatly Group’s conference call:

First full year of profitable growth: 2025 delivered positive Adjusted EBITDA (FY $6.8M) and constant-currency revenue growth, and management guides 2026 to CC revenue +3–5% with Adjusted EBITDA of $25M–$35M .

2025 delivered positive Adjusted EBITDA (FY $6.8M) and constant-currency revenue growth, and management guides 2026 to with Adjusted EBITDA of . Material operational progress since 2022 — revenue up 19%, adjusted EBITDA improved by $275M, free cash flow improved by $436M, gross margin >32% (up 2,100 bps), COGS/liter down 23% and SG&A reduced by ~$100M — providing reinvestment fuel.

Material operational progress since 2022 — revenue up 19%, adjusted EBITDA improved by $275M, free cash flow improved by $436M, gross margin >32% (up 2,100 bps), COGS/liter down 23% and SG&A reduced by ~$100M — providing reinvestment fuel. Management’s refreshed growth playbook (focus on beverages, Gen Z, and digital-first marketing) shows traction: rising household penetration, retail share gains in Europe and the U.S., and new product cadence including flavored Baristas, matcha retail launches and a planned Barista Cold Foam .

Management’s refreshed growth playbook (focus on beverages, Gen Z, and digital-first marketing) shows traction: rising household penetration, retail share gains in Europe and the U.S., and new product cadence including flavored Baristas, matcha retail launches and a planned . Free Cash Flow remains negative (FY 2025 FCF of -$39M despite a $117M improvement year-over-year); company expects further improvement but still does not project positive FCF for full-year 2026 and plans higher 2026 capex of $20M–$30M.

Free Cash Flow remains negative (FY 2025 FCF of -$39M despite a $117M improvement year-over-year); company expects further improvement but still does not project positive FCF for full-year 2026 and plans higher 2026 capex of $20M–$30M. Key near-term risks/strategic items: ~200 bps North America headwind from a large food-service customer (management says ex-customer NA growth is positive), and a planned strategic review of the Greater China segment (including potential carve-out) to maximize value.

Oatly Group Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 56,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,088. The company has a market cap of $371.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.97. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Zacks Research raised Oatly Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.

