Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Westbourne Investments Inc.

Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.4% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,217.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,025.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,051.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $902.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.