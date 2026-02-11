Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Westbourne Investments Inc.

Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.4% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,217.71.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%
NYSE LLY opened at $1,025.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,051.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $902.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.
Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly agreed to buy Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion, gaining in?vivo CAR?T and circular RNA capabilities that diversify Lilly’s heavy GLP?1 exposure and bolster long?term growth prospects. Eli Lilly to Buy Biotech Orna Therapeutics for Up to $2.4 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets note the Orna deal as strategic entry into next?generation cell therapy and genetic medicine, which investors view as high?value pipeline expansion beyond GLP?1s. LLY Expands Cell Therapy Ambitions With $2.4B Orna Therapeutics Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Fisher Asset Management boosted its Eli Lilly stake by ~153,000 shares, a vote of confidence from a high?profile investor that can support near?term buying. Fisher Asset Management Boosts Eli Lilly Stake by 153K Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly advanced two clinical programs: solbinsiran moving forward in high?risk cholesterol studies and eloralintide entering Phase 3 for obesity — both reinforce future revenue diversification beyond GLP?1s. Eli Lilly’s Solbinsiran Trial Advances in High-Risk Cholesterol Market
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on LLY, signaling bullish analyst sentiment and adding to the momentum. Read More
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Innovent (multi?billion opportunity) and a partnership with gene?editing start?up Seamless — both widen R&D reach but carry usual execution and milestone risk. Eli Lilly Enters $8.5 Billion Strategic Collaboration with Innovent Biologics and Acquires Orna Therapeutics
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media continue to flag concentration risk: GLP?1 drugs still account for a large share of recent revenue, leaving the company exposed if market dynamics shift — valuation (P/E ~45) already prices high growth. Eli Lilly Is Partnering with Gene-Editing Start-up Seamless Therapeutics
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
