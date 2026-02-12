Brokerages Set Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) PT at $13.21

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.2143.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 32,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $429,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 659,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,735. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $157,391.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,185.97. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 830,036 shares of company stock valued at $9,779,090. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toyota Motor Corp lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,189 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 58.2% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,013,000 after buying an additional 2,650,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,283,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 2,879,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,194,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional/ETF interest: several funds (e.g., Nuveen, ARK) increased or added to JOBY stakes in Q4, showing some continued institutional conviction that could support the stock if operational progress continues. Hedge funds/analyst summary

Institutional/ETF interest: several funds (e.g., Nuveen, ARK) increased or added to JOBY stakes in Q4, showing some continued institutional conviction that could support the stock if operational progress continues. Neutral Sentiment: Scheduled catalyst — Joby will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00 pm ET webcast; this is the near?term event most likely to drive the next meaningful move in the stock. Earnings release

Scheduled catalyst — Joby will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00 pm ET webcast; this is the near?term event most likely to drive the next meaningful move in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/analyst split — some sell?side firms remain constructive (Needham Buy), while others are cautious; mixed coverage raises the chance of outsized moves if results surprise. Analyst coverage

Industry/analyst split — some sell?side firms remain constructive (Needham Buy), while others are cautious; mixed coverage raises the chance of outsized moves if results surprise. Negative Sentiment: Large CEO sale: founder/CEO Joeben Bevirt sold ~507,182 shares (~$5.4M) in early February; a sale of that size by the CEO increases perceived insider liquidity needs and can create near?term selling pressure. Bevirt SEC filing

Large CEO sale: founder/CEO Joeben Bevirt sold ~507,182 shares (~$5.4M) in early February; a sale of that size by the CEO increases perceived insider liquidity needs and can create near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Broad insider selling: multiple executives and insiders (including Kate Dehoff, Didier Papadopoulos, Eric Allison and others) disclosed sales this week — the volume and breadth amplify concerns about insider conviction. Insider sales summary

Broad insider selling: multiple executives and insiders (including Kate Dehoff, Didier Papadopoulos, Eric Allison and others) disclosed sales this week — the volume and breadth amplify concerns about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Short interest spike: January short interest rose ~33.6% to ~75.3M shares (~12.2% of float). Higher short positioning can add selling pressure and make the stock more volatile into the Feb. 25 results.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.