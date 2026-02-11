Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $159.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 11.2%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.97.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 393,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,271,796.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,004,000 after buying an additional 16,375,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after acquiring an additional 356,902 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus (GAAP diluted EPS $0.66 vs. ~$0.63 expected) and record full?year results (2025 revenue $4.5B, diluted EPS $2.05), showing strong profitability and top?line momentum. Earnings Release

Q4 EPS beat consensus (GAAP diluted EPS $0.66 vs. ~$0.63 expected) and record full?year results (2025 revenue $4.5B, diluted EPS $2.05), showing strong profitability and top?line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Operating metrics strengthened: record net deposits ($68B for 2025), funded customers rose to 27M, Robinhood Gold subscribers hit 4.2M — all supporting recurring revenue and cross?sell potential. Operating Metrics

Operating metrics strengthened: record net deposits ($68B for 2025), funded customers rose to 27M, Robinhood Gold subscribers hit 4.2M — all supporting recurring revenue and cross?sell potential. Positive Sentiment: Management is prioritizing prediction markets (record event contracts traded) and completed a JV/transaction to support a CFTC?licensed exchange/clearing (Rothera / MIAXdx acquisition), signaling a strategic new revenue stream. Prediction Markets

Management is prioritizing prediction markets (record event contracts traded) and completed a JV/transaction to support a CFTC?licensed exchange/clearing (Rothera / MIAXdx acquisition), signaling a strategic new revenue stream. Neutral Sentiment: Company gave an explicit 2026 expense plan (Adjusted Operating Expenses & SBC ~$2.6B–$2.725B) but withheld a reconciled GAAP outlook because of uncertainties (credit losses, regulatory costs), leaving guidance clarity limited. Guidance & Expense Plan

Company gave an explicit 2026 expense plan (Adjusted Operating Expenses & SBC ~$2.6B–$2.725B) but withheld a reconciled GAAP outlook because of uncertainties (credit losses, regulatory costs), leaving guidance clarity limited. Neutral Sentiment: CFO transition: Shiv Verma named CFO (effective Feb 6), with Jason Warnick serving as advisor until September — routine but worth watching for execution risk. CFO Transition

CFO transition: Shiv Verma named CFO (effective Feb 6), with Jason Warnick serving as advisor until September — routine but worth watching for execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue missed Street expectations ($1.28B reported vs. ~$1.32B consensus) and crypto revenue fell sharply (~38% y/y; Robinhood app crypto volumes down ~52% y/y), which drove the main investor concern. Revenue Miss & Crypto Decline

Q4 revenue missed Street expectations ($1.28B reported vs. ~$1.32B consensus) and crypto revenue fell sharply (~38% y/y; Robinhood app crypto volumes down ~52% y/y), which drove the main investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Shares declined in after?hours/early trading after the release (reports of falls up to ~6–8%), reflecting investor focus on the revenue miss and crypto softness despite the EPS beat. After?Hours Reaction

Shares declined in after?hours/early trading after the release (reports of falls up to ~6–8%), reflecting investor focus on the revenue miss and crypto softness despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Costs rose (total operating expenses +38% y/y in Q4) and net income decreased q/q (Q4 net income down vs. Q4 2024), increasing scrutiny on margins if growth investments continue. Expense Increase

Costs rose (total operating expenses +38% y/y in Q4) and net income decreased q/q (Q4 net income down vs. Q4 2024), increasing scrutiny on margins if growth investments continue. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target moves were mixed: some upgrades (Wolfe, Cantor) but Needham trimmed its price target from $135 to $100 — and at least one note flagged a pessimistic forecast — adding conflicting signals for near?term sentiment. Analyst Target Changes

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

