Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Citizens Jmp

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDC. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 2,422,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 2,132.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

