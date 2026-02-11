Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Citizens Jmp

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDC. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 2,132.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat: Teradata reported Q4 GAAP EPS $0.38 and non?GAAP EPS $0.74, beating consensus, and revenue of $421M topped estimates — a direct catalyst for the stock move as it validates near-term profitability. Teradata Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strong guidance lift: Management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $2.55–2.65 (versus ~2.19 consensus) and Q1 EPS to $0.75–0.79 (vs. ~$0.60), signaling better-than-expected forward profitability and driving investor enthusiasm. Teradata earnings & guidance (MarketBeat summary)
- Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and ARR growth: Q4 total ARR $1.522B (up ~3%) and recurring revenue growth were highlighted, supporting revenue visibility and cash flow strength cited in the press release. Press release: Q4 & full-year results
- Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud narrative: Management and the earnings call emphasized cloud growth and AI innovations as multi-quarter upside drivers — investors are rewarding expected secular growth exposure. Earnings call highlights (Yahoo Finance)
- Positive Sentiment: Board refresh & activist engagement: Teradata announced a cooperation agreement with Lynrock Lake and plans to appoint Melissa Fisher to the board, which investors often view as constructive for governance and strategic focus. Board refresh announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction coverage: Multiple outlets noted the premarket/after?hours jump (double?digit moves) as markets digested the beats and guidance — useful confirmation of the headlines but not new fundamental data. Benzinga mover coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Full transcripts and analyst writeups available: Detailed earnings call transcripts and analyst summaries (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, Zacks) provide color on customer wins, cloud mix and cost structure but mostly reinforce the positives already priced in. Earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on valuation and cloud softness: TD Cowen’s Derrick Wood kept a Hold, citing that AI/hybrid strengths are offset by softer cloud trends and a full valuation — a reminder some analysts see limited near-term upside despite the beat. TipRanks / TD Cowen analyst note
About Teradata
Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.
Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.
