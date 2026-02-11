Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRSH. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 6,711,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,203. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,502.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 392,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,094.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 15,012 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $195,156.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,550. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $282,301. 11.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $5,083,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 68.6% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Freshworks by 744.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 324,319 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

